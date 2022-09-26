The "Open-Ended Investment Company Activities in the UK Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Open-Ended Investment Company Activities in the UK
Open-ended investment companies (OEICs) are legal entities organised to pool securities or other financial assets on behalf of shareholders or beneficiaries in order to generate financial return through investments. OEICs are authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Open-Ended Investment Companies Regulations 2001 legislation. The industry does not include unit trusts.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
