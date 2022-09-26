The Undeniable Legacy in American Hand-Crafted Shoes is Partnering with British Heritage Brand Barbour for the First in its Series

Collaboration with like-minded passionate makers has long been part of Allen Edmonds' DNA. Its latest foray into creative partnerships will come to life through the "Legend Series" creating icons made for a lifetime, which kicked off in September with Barbour, a British brand that, like Allen Edmonds, is honored for authority in its craft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005582/en/

Higgins Mill Boot: Allen Edmonds is Partnering with British Heritage Brand, Barbour, for the First in its "Legend" Collaboration Series (Photo: Business Wire)

The two manufacturers share an undeniable mastery in quality and craft, each taking pride in apparel and accessories that embrace the timeless hallmarks of menswear. With more than 200 years of combined expertise, they share a common commitment to creating pieces that live for generations. This commitment is what inspired the collaboration, in which each re-engineered a singular, classic piece from the other's collection. The exclusive Legend Series collection includes a limited version of the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Boot and Barbour's signature Evelar Wax Jacket, both reinterpreted but still maintaining the functionality and character of the beloved originals. The boots will be available on Barbour.com, AllenEdmonds.com and in Allen Edmonds stores across the country. The jacket will be available on AllenEdmonds.com and in Allen Edmonds Stores that carry outerwear.

"Some things are not meant to grow old, they become your legacy," said David Law, senior vice president, Allen Edmonds. "Our brands are both rooted in this shared value. There is a growing mindset of quality-seeking men who value craftsmanship and premium materials, a revival actually. In launching our Legend Series, Barbour was the first brand that came to mind. The Series will continue into 2023 in partnership with other storied makers, brands and artisans who share our passion for craft and are invited to re-engineer an iconic style in their own way."

"Partnering with Allen Edmonds was a natural fit for Barbour, and we are delighted to celebrate their centenary through this unique partnership," said Andy Hill, president of sales, North America at Barbour. "Both of our brands share an undeniable century-old legacy rooted in quality and craft. Creating classics that are made to last is part of both brands' DNA, and our customers recognize this. Like Allen Edmonds, we at Barbour pride ourselves on sturdy, fit for purpose products made with quality long-lasting materials, and we offer services to extend the life of your garments. This allows our customers to enjoy their Barbour for many years and to pass their pieces on through generations."

With nearly 200 five-star reviews and counting, the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Boot is field-tested and iconic to their collection. Since it was first introduced in 2016, the rounded-toe shape and classic design, inspired by vintage logging boots, has established it as a sought-after style in the luxury footwear brand's portfolio. The new adaptation features signature Barbour characteristics including a corduroy cuff, a classic wax fabric tongue and an interior lined in the brand's signature Tartan plaid. The exclusive boot will retail for $475. Each pair is made by hand in Allen Edmonds' Port Washington, Wisconsin factory, with 48 pairs of artisan hands touching its making.

The classic handmade wax jacket by Barbour has maintained its place at the forefront of the brand's collection, epitomizing traditional British style across the globe for more than a century. Everyone from Hollywood actors to British royalty has been a fan of this classically cool style. The Barbour jacket has been reinterpreted with subtle nuances including the commemorative signature Allen Edmonds Flag and dual branded Pin Badge. Like other Evelar Jackets, the updated version is designed to be a lasting staple, with a thin, quilted outer shell and rounded collar. The limited-edition jacket will retail for $330.

Allen Edmonds and Barbour share a belief in crafting quality possessions that work harder because they are built to last and can be recrafted. Quality is critical to sustainability and this new capsule collection is no exception. Each item can be recrafted to look nearly new for years to come. Higgins Mill Boots, like most Allen Edmonds shoes, can be sent to the brand's Port Washington factory for a complete renovation. Barbour offers similar recrafting services designed to restore the wax finish on all its jackets. The sustainability program offered by each manufacturer extends the life of nearly all garments and shoes across their collections, keeping them out of landfills and minimizing the impact on the environment.

About Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds is an American heritage luxury company founded on quality and craft. One of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, Allen Edmonds celebrates 100 years recognized as an undeniable legacy in hand-crafted classic men's footwear. With consistent domestic operations since inception, every pair of Allen Edmonds shoes is created by 2nd and 3rd generation artisans in the company's Port Washington, WI factory headquarters. Allen Edmonds uses only premium leathers sourced from around the world in their proprietary 212-step manufacturing process in which each pair of shoes is touched by 60 pairs of hands.

Allen Edmond's dedication to handcrafting in America lends to their ability to offer specialized services unique to the company and not found with any other makers. In their Port Washington Studio, they offer re-crafting services that restore shoes to like new condition keeping thousands out of landfills. The company also offers customization features allowing customers to adapt versions of Allen Edmond's most iconic designs.

Allen Edmonds operates 59 stores across the United States and also sells through their website, along with many exclusive retail partners.

About Barbour

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the northeast of England to provide protective outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners for the worst of the British weather, today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Shirts, knitwear, trousers and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour's iconic outerwear. Forever synonymous with the British countryside, Barbour's collections now span from the best practical country clothing to the more urban fashion. There's a choice of different ranges for all ages and lifestyles, from technical sporting clothing to country heritage fashion styles, all inspired by Barbour's archives and re-interpreted into modern, contemporary silhouettes.

A family-owned fifth generation brand, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 40 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the U.S. and Japan and holds three Royal Warrants from HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales. In 2019 Barbour celebrated its 125th anniversary a significant milestone in the company's history.

