InspereX Wins "Best Broker-Dealer USA" at the 2022 SRP Americas Awards

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / InspereXSM Market-Linked Products, announced it was named Best Broker-Dealer USA at the SRP Americas 2022 Awards, presented at the SRP Americas Conference in Chicago, IL on September 15, 2022.

This is the fourth consecutive win for InspereX's Market-Linked Products in SRP's Best Broker-Dealer USA category, which recognizes leaders in product innovation, understanding of client needs and aftersales services, as well as sales and performance.

"We are truly humbled to be recognized as SRP's Best Broker Dealer USA for the fourth year in a row," said Hugh McHaffie, Managing Director, and Head of Market-Linked Products at InspereX. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless efforts to provide unparalleled client service, and our commitment to helping financial advisors and investment managers to solve their client's investment objectives through innovative risk managed solutions."

The InspereX Market-Linked Products nationwide team of more than 60 professionals provides institutional investors, financial advisors, and registered investment advisors with access to an expanding range of risk management solutions from across the Market-Linked Product marketplace; custom strategy insights; industry-leading education; and advisor business support from a team dedicated to excellence.

About SRP

SRP was launched in 2003 in response to an increasing need from the derivatives and structured products market for the highest quality market intelligence. SRP's mission is to demystify the industry by using its extensive and dynamic data, latest news and global events to showcase the value of structured products. SRP owns and maintains the specialist industry website: www.structuredretailproducts.com.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and Market-Linked Products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in Market-Linked Products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 1,500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

