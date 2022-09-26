With this new funding, Chalq aims to rapidly grow both its team, user base, and position as a leader in the blockchain education space.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Gabe Hill, Venture Capital Investor and Blockchain Operator, and Austin Dickerson, Owner of Lux Productions and professional videographer, today announced that they are actively raising $2m in Seed Round funding to take their blockchain EdTech startup Chalq to market.





Grounded in neuroscience and proven modern learning methodologies, Chalq is creating a blockchain education web platform through its bite-sized, digestible microlearning course videos along with its real-time cryptocurrency simulator. In so doing, Chalq is on a mission to "de-confuse" the blockchain space by taking an education-first and invest-second approach to blockchain education.



"We want to bring blockchain education to the masses by taking an interactive and innovative learning approach through Microlearning," says Gabe Hill. "Our mission at Chalq is to democratize blockchain education on a global scale. The Blockchain space is an incredibly fast moving and confusing space to understand and navigate, so it's crucial to have an education platform available with which users can educate themselves on blockchain technology and practice crypto investing techniques, all on one platform."



Chalq was accepted into Silicon Valley's most prestigious pre-seed accelerator program, The Founder Institute, which has a 14% global acceptance rate, in August. With a quickly expanding team of 7 and a seasoned advisory team including Elizabeth (Beth) Smith serving as Board Chairwoman and EdTech Executives Matt Knapp and Douglas Solomon serving as Senior Advisors, Chalq is poised for success.



