Enel Green Power's new solar panel has average efficiencies ranging from 22.6% to 22.9% and a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius. It is based on an n-type solar cell with G12 format and a power conversion efficiency of 24.6%.Enel Green Power (EGP), a unit of Italian utility Enel, unveiled its newest solar panel at the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion this week in Milan, Italy. The new product is a heterojunction bifacial panel for applications in utility-scale PV projects. It is based on an n-type solar cell with G12 format and a power conversion efficiency ...

