Montag, 26.09.2022
PR Newswire
26.09.2022 | 17:40
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 10,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 690.76 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 35,233 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations
mobile: +47 905 32 774
christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3636605

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-301633238.html

