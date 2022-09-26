Inovatec Systems: The Globe and Mail Names Inovatec Among Canada's Top Growing Companies

Provider of Cloud-Based Lending Solutions Recognized for its Rapid Expansion and Market Success

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has been named to The Globe and Mail's esteemed list of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The report is posted in the publication's "2022 Report on Business." Established in 2019, the Top Growing Companies feature celebrates the "boldest entrepreneurial achievements" of organizations across the country, "identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront." The listing was published by The Globe and Mail on September 23, 2022.

"We are delighted that The Globe and Mail recognizes the achievements that Inovatec has made in recent years, and has placed us among a select group of Canadian companies positioned to propel the national economy over the next several years," said Vlad Kovacevic, Inovatec's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Inovatec's automated solutions are designed to deliver the expedience and efficiencies that will allow lenders to succeed in a fast-paced, digital economy. We are grateful to everyone on the Inovatec team for their invaluable contributions that have led to this recognition, and importantly, have allowed us to attract a growing base of loyal customers."

Inovatec has been on a solid growth trajectory in recent years. The company's suite of automated lending solutions serves customers in the automotive, consumer, and power sports equipment markets in both Canada and the United States. Inovatec's loan origination, loan management, and customer-facing portal are recognized for their superior flexibility and configurability. These solutions enable lenders to automate underwriting and decisioning processes, leverage AI capabilities like optical character recognition, document management, internet-based credit data scoring, and industry-leading compliance tools. Inovatec empowers lenders to book loans faster and manage their portfolios more efficiently, and enables them to improve customer experiences and enhance brand loyalty.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," said Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," said Phillip Crawley, publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

For more information on Inovatec, its team, and its integrated loan origination and management solutions, visit www.inovatec.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717447/The-Globe-and-Mail-Names-Inovatec-Among-Canadas-Top-Growing-Companies