CEEK VR Inc.: Draper University and CEEK Launch Revolutionary VR and Metaverse Hacker House

VR builders across the globe are invited to Silicon Valley to build the CEEK Metaverse

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / The House of CEEK is the first-of-its-kind virtual reality hacker house which will see the top applicants gathering at Draper University's immersive campus in Silicon Valley to build experiential destinations for the CEEK Metaverse and battle for over $160k in cash, tokens, and virtual land.

Head of Draper University, Tim Draper, believes the partnership between Draper U and CEEK has the potential to revolutionize and evolve traditional sectors.

"The Metaverse has the ability to completely change entertainment and education as we know it. At Draper University we are incredibly excited to partner with CEEK to both support their growth, with a first-of-its-kind VR builder Hacker House and to launch our virtual campus, adding a new dimension to entrepreneurial education."

Chief Executive Officer at Draper University, Asra Nadeem, noted that this initiative is in keeping with Draper University's pioneering brand.

"This is a completely unique experience for the selected VR builders. Making the top 20 means you have already won! You have the ability to stay on campus in the heart of Silicon Valley, learn from Draper U veterans and battle it out to further walk away with cash, prizes and tokens, thanks to CEEK. The experience will be incredible and what's created will be shared with millions of users on the platform."

CEEK is no stranger to the Metaverse having hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment in LIVE events including Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, and The Game. The ability to add new venues and new experiences for CEEK's user base is incredibly appealing.

CEEK's Chief Executive Officer, Mary Spio, said the partnership with Draper University is not only mutually beneficial but creates a space for groundbreaking innovations.

"We are excited to partner with Draper University for the ability to tap into their network and expertise in accelerating blockchain ecosystems. The novelty of creating a hacker house style program for builders on campus with a truly vibrant cohort just made sense. In addition to building entertainment properties in the metaverse, we are excited about how learning experiences will take shape. That is why we have partnered with DraperU on their entrepreneurial-focused programs as a platform provider. With the House of CEEK you have the ability to build for us, stay at Draper U, win cash and prizes and create assets that will be used by some of the biggest artists in the world!"

The "House of CEEK" VR builder program will run from October 17th - November 11th, 2022 with applications now open at www.draperuniversity.com/ceek.

About Draper University

Draper University, an immersive entrepreneurship institution founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper. Draper University is a Silicon Valley based accelerator offering a combination of on-site and virtual programs designed to build understanding and foundations for the next generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs. With the aim to connect international startup ecosystems, Draper University has always worked towards building bridges between these ecosystems and Silicon Valley.

About CEEK

CEEK is an award winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences. Our mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. We pride ourselves on helping music artists, athletes, event creators and makers create exquisite direct to fan experiences that delight and drive long term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds.

CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time.

