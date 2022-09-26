Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) boosts its previously announced global Pebax elastomer capacity expansion at its Serquigny, France site from +25% to +40% in two separate phases, firstly in Q1 2023 by raising global capacity by 15%, the additional 25% starting in Q3 2023.

The greater increase in Pebax elastomer capacity will support the strong demand from partner customers in the sports, consumer electronics, medical and industrial markets, who recognize the highly specialized Pebax grades' lightweight, flexibility and exceptional energy return. Applications range from ultra-fast running shoes to catheters or flexible device screens.

Beyond this new capacity expansion in France and to support the growth of its global customers, the Group is currently assessing further investment opportunities, including in Asia.

As customer demandis increasingly driven by sustainability and social responsibility, over the last few years Arkema has benefited from strong growth in particular for its bio-based Pebax Rnew grades, derived from renewable castor beans. These materials have a significantly lower carbon footprint thanks to their bio-based content and can be fully recycled as part of Arkema's Virtucycle recycling program for advanced polymers.

The Group continues to innovate and invest to further improve its materials' carbon footprint. As part of this expansion for example, water consumption will be reduced by 25% at the Serquigny site thanks to process improvements.

"We are very excited to announce this acceleration of our Pebax elastomer capacity increase. Demand continues to grow, especially for our bio-based Pebax Rnew range", said Erwoan Pezron, Senior Vice-President of Arkema's High Performance Polymers Business Line. "There is no compromise between high performance and sustainability. Our customers demand both."

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital

of €742,860,410 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685 Nanterre

Arkema

420 rue d'Estienne d'Orves

92705 Colombes Cedex

France

P +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005602/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts

Béatrice Zilm, +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58, beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren, +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12, peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta, +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07, mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung, +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37, caroline.chung@arkema.com

Media contact

Anne Plaisance, +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77, anne.plaisance@arkema.com