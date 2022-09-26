Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 19 to September 23, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
19/09/22
530,532
49.052795
26,024,077.44
XPAR
19/09/22
150,000
49.058492
7,358,773.80
CEUX
19/09/22
30,000
49.041682
1,471,250.46
TQEX
19/09/22
50,000
48.997610
2,449,880.50
AQEU
20/09/22
550,714
49.371282
27,189,456.20
XPAR
20/09/22
150,000
49.410537
7,411,580.55
CEUX
20/09/22
25,000
49.416228
1,235,405.70
TQEX
20/09/22
30,000
49.416214
1,482,486.42
AQEU
21/09/22
548,964
49.180921
26,998,555.12
XPAR
21/09/22
147,220
49.192486
7,242,117.79
CEUX
21/09/22
29,421
49.186500
1,447,116.02
TQEX
21/09/22
39,281
49.196451
1,932,485.79
AQEU
22/09/22
548,987
49.039179
26,921,871.76
XPAR
22/09/22
154,880
49.065783
7,599,308.47
CEUX
22/09/22
29,852
49.081382
1,465,177.42
TQEX
22/09/22
35,000
49.076524
1,717,678.34
AQEU
23/09/22
585,899
47.250068
27,683,767.59
XPAR
23/09/22
148,416
47.287805
7,018,266.87
CEUX
23/09/22
34,632
47.262886
1,636,808.27
TQEX
23/09/22
39,503
47.280653
1,867,727.64
AQEU
Total
3,858,301
48.7660
188,153,792.12
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
