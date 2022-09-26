Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 19 to September 23, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 19/09/22 530,532 49.052795 26,024,077.44 XPAR 19/09/22 150,000 49.058492 7,358,773.80 CEUX 19/09/22 30,000 49.041682 1,471,250.46 TQEX 19/09/22 50,000 48.997610 2,449,880.50 AQEU 20/09/22 550,714 49.371282 27,189,456.20 XPAR 20/09/22 150,000 49.410537 7,411,580.55 CEUX 20/09/22 25,000 49.416228 1,235,405.70 TQEX 20/09/22 30,000 49.416214 1,482,486.42 AQEU 21/09/22 548,964 49.180921 26,998,555.12 XPAR 21/09/22 147,220 49.192486 7,242,117.79 CEUX 21/09/22 29,421 49.186500 1,447,116.02 TQEX 21/09/22 39,281 49.196451 1,932,485.79 AQEU 22/09/22 548,987 49.039179 26,921,871.76 XPAR 22/09/22 154,880 49.065783 7,599,308.47 CEUX 22/09/22 29,852 49.081382 1,465,177.42 TQEX 22/09/22 35,000 49.076524 1,717,678.34 AQEU 23/09/22 585,899 47.250068 27,683,767.59 XPAR 23/09/22 148,416 47.287805 7,018,266.87 CEUX 23/09/22 34,632 47.262886 1,636,808.27 TQEX 23/09/22 39,503 47.280653 1,867,727.64 AQEU Total 3,858,301 48.7660 188,153,792.12

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

