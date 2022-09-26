Anzeige
Mindray Showcases Hematology Innovations and Academic Achievements to the World at ISLH 2022

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Symposium on Technological Innovations in Laboratory Hematology, (ISLH 2022), was held between September 8-10 in Bologna, Italy. This event saw Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, showcase their hematology innovations and academic achievements to medical experts from Europe and around the world.

Held annually, the symposium serves as an international platform where the latest technology, new ideas and research findings in laboratory hematology are showcased and shared.

During ISLH 2022, Mindray held a seminar themed "The New Era of Digital Morphology", where Prof. Gina Zini and Prof. Anna Merino, two renowned experts in morphology, presented an evaluation of the outstanding performance of Mindray MC-80 Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer in detecting onco-hematological diseases by referring to special clinical cases, and introduced how MC-80, through high-resolution blood cell images, can help doctors screen and diagnose malignant and non-malignant blood diseases, respectively.

During the ISLH poster session, 32 posters from Mindray's hematology end users are presented after stringent evaluation based on unique insights and exceptional academic values, outnumbering all other exhibitors.

