New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Omicrown, an American-based management company focused on providing directories of lawyers, unveils its intention to expand its services into other industries. They currently offer a robust legal directory serving as a bridge to lawyers for clients. The company plans on providing full fledged management services to the medical, real estate and accounting sector within the next year.

The universal global staff crisis amid the great resignation and looming recession has created opportunities for medical practitioners and accounting professionals to receive multiple offers, if properly positioned in the digital space and effectively managed. However, the thriving real estate sector is an opportunity for realtors to fully maximize rising demand for their services. Omicrown intends to be the bridge between professionals in these sectors and their unique target market with the aid of a comprehensive management system.

Their management service for these industries would entail curating a directory of vetted experts in various fields; offering robust digital marketing initiatives to promote experts; and handling administrative tasks on their behalf. On Omicrown's website, potential clients would be able to search for professionals in these fields making use of criteria like area of expertise, city, state or zip code.

The company is currently based in New York and California, but will eventually start opening branches in other cities and states to expand their reach within the USA. They are open to partnering with visionary companies and individuals in these industries that would like to invest in Omicrown's expansion initiative.

Commenting on this, Jesse Ding, CEO of Omicrown said, "At Omicrown, we believe that in times of success, prosperity not only comes to the employer but also to the employees. By helping others implement sustainable business practices, we aim to set a precedent for business owners to positively impact our society. We have done a fantastic job managing lawyers in the legal industry and we are keen on replicating our processes for other industries. This will enable other professionals to maximize their full potential."

Omicrown is a full service management company founded in 2021 by Jesse Ding. Its headquarters are based in the One World Trade Center in New York City. The Omicrown team consists of a group of passionate leaders and experts equipped to assist professional-service companies attain new heights in their industry. Leveraging their extensive experience and expansive network, they provide marketing and management solutions that enable their clients to thrive in our increasingly digital and face-paced world.

