Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Confirms Having Three Active Directors and The Exchange Requested Halt Will Be Replaced With To Remain Halted Pursuant to CTO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - provides an update following the death of one of its Directors to confirm the company remains compliant having three active Directors and that the IIROC bulletin issued today September 26, 2022 at the direction of the Listing Exchange will be replaced with a "To Remain Halted" bulletin pursuant to a cease trade order (CTO).

"Based on some of the language from our press release of September 23, 2022, the Canadian Securities Exchange directed IIROC to issue a bulletin on the belief the Company was no longer compliant with the minimum required number of Directors." stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "I was able to clarify the fact that we do have three active Directors at this time, and that we intend to name a replacement for the available seat."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

