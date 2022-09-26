Dylan Welch Media, LLC: "The Tesla Of Electric Motorcycles" Launches Today

The World's first Electric Motorcycle with built in Solar Panels goes on sale today.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / The Spy Motorcycle - The World's first electric motorcycle with built in solar panels, goes on sale today. The Spy Motorcycle looks straight out of a futuristic sci-fi movie, with a 125 mile range on a single charge, 40mph top speed, and six hour charging time. The electric motorcycle has built in solar panels that connect directly to the battery, allowing the owner to charge the battery by letting it sit outside in the sun.

"The average car ride is less than six miles, and the majority of those rides are just one person in the car. With gas prices rising, and most people using these giant vehicles just to run errands to the grocery store, gym, or their friend's house, it is a massive waste of energy and we wanted to create something that would get them there safely and without the need of gas," Dylan Welch, CEO of Spy Motorcycles shares.

The Spy Motorcycle is the perfect mix of an e-bike, a vespa, and a Ducati. It has more power than an e-bike, but a similar ease of use. It is about the size of a vespa, making it easy to ride for men and women, particularly for people who don't want a big loud motorcycle, and it has the sexy look of a sleek Ducati.

"Our goal is to transform the way we move around cities and reduce the need for gas and oil. This is about making America the leader in electric vehicle and electric motorcycle transportation," Dylan Welch, CEO of Spy Motorcycles, shares.

While there are other electric motorcycles on the market, none of them have implemented the built in solar panels for charging. The Spy Electric Motorcycle has a top speed of 40 mph, specifically because it is meant for driving around cities and for short trips to maximize safety.

"Other electric motorcycle companies brag that their top speed is in the 180s and 190s. We want the opposite of that. No one on the planet needs to go 190 on a motorcycle, that is how accidents happen. Our goal is to give the average person a safe, easy way to ride around their neighborhood and city without having to spend exorbitant amounts of money on gas or risk their health and safety," Dylan Welch, CEO of Spy Motorcycles shares.

Today, The Spy Motorcycle will take orders for the first 100 motorcycles, with delivery estimated to take four months.

