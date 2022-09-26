UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Continuous Development of E-commerce Technologies is expected to trigger the growth of the SaaS-Based Business Analytics Market| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theSaaS-based Business Analytics Market is expected to witness an incremental growth of around USD 12 billion from 2021-2027 at a CAGR of 14%. The analysis has been segmented into Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Industry (Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, and Others); Region/Country.





The SaaS-based Business Analytics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the SaaS-based Business Analytics market. The SaaS-based Business Analytics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the SaaS-based Business Analytics market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

SaaS-based business analytics software helps enterprises interpret and analyze business data by enabling continuous research and exploration of past business performance and uncovering actionable insights for business strategy. It helps enterprises in discovering patterns and connections between data streams and automate tasks and processes for real-time decision-making. Due to its low cost and ease of use, cloud-based business analytics software is in high demand among small businesses. Further on, factors such as the growing acceptance of cloud computing among various industries, increasing use of business analytics to drive process and cost efficiencies, and increasing applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in businesses are further contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing investment in AI and AI startups is further contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, according to the 2022 Stanford AI Index report, private venture investment in AI surged to USD 93.5 Bn in 2021, more than doubling from 2020.

The global SaaS-based Business Analytics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Among these two, the large enterprises seized a considerable share of the global SaaS-based business analytics market mainly due to the need for enhanced customer experience, improved efficiency, reduced manufacturing cost, better product management, etc. Moreover, business analytics gives businesses an excellent overview and insight into how companies can become more efficient, and these insights enable such businesses to optimize and automate their processes.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the SaaS-based business analytics market is segmented into information and communication technology, banking and financial services, retail, healthcare, and others. The banking and financial services are anticipated to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing preference for cloud-based infrastructure and digital applications to capture information and drive business in the banking and financial services industry.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the SaaS-based Business Analytics industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific); and the Rest of World. North America is expected to grow at a steady growth rate owing to the presence of key market players in the region and the quick adoption of new technologies. In addition, the increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in the major economies in the region is further contributing to the growth of this market.

The major players targeting the market include

GoodData Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

OpenText Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the SaaS-based Business Analytics market?

Which factors are influencing the SaaS-based Business Analytics market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the SaaS-based Business Analytics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the SaaS-based Business Analytics market?

What are the demanding global regions of the SaaS-based Business Analytics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Incremental Growth (2022-2028) USD 12 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Tendril Networks Inc., Eaton Corporation, EnerNOC Inc., Elster Group GMBH, and SAP SE Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Deployment; By Organization Size; By Industry; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

