Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) Partners With ISOtopic Solutions to Release the New Stable Isotope-Labeled and Unlabeled Crude Lipid Yeast Extracts

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022(CIL) has partnered with ISOtopic Solutions to release the new stable isotope-labeled and unlabeled Crude Lipid Yeast Extracts. These are designed to render hundreds of fatty acids and lipids for use in MS lipidomics research and development.

Andrew Percy (Ph.D.), CIL's MS 'Omics Product Manager and Senior Applications Scientist for Mass Spectrometry, states: "These analytes are broadly dispersed across a multitude of metabolic classes and pathways. This represents the largest panel of stable isotope-labeled standards commercially available in a single mix for targeted profiling and relative quantification of the lipidome."

Andrew goes on to say: "A major benefit of the stable isotope-labeled lipid yeast extract is that the fatty acids and lipids are uniformly 13C-labeled at high isotopic enrichment. 13C labeling provides superior isotopic stability and analytical reliability as compared to 2H (or deuterium) labeling."

Gerrit Hermann (Ph.D.), founder and CEO of ISOtopic Solutions, states: "Up to now, the lack of suitable internal standards has been one of the major limiting factors to achieve absolute quantitation in the field of lipidomics. The use of internal standards is a prerequisite to ensure high precision and accuracy, as well as to correct for errors introduced during sample preparation procedures. However, due to the high number and structural diversity of lipid molecules, it is almost impossible to ensure molecule-specific stable isotope-labeled internal standardization. This explains why class-specific internal standards have been used to date. This U-13C-labeled lipid yeast extract might enable these shortcomings to be overcome. In fact, these U-13C-labeled yeast cell extracts have already been widely used in microbiological metabolism studies, including targeted quantitative metabolite profiling."

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston area of MA; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

About Isotopic Solutions

ISOtopic Solutions was founded as an analytical-biotechnological university spin-off from the University of Vienna. The ISOtopic Solutions product line consists of stable isotope-labeled biomolecules and labeled biomass for the standardization and validation of mass spectrometric analysis methods. As a clear mission statement, ISOtopic Solutions' intention is to advance the scientific field by providing effective solutions to scientists and to people working in the field of analytical chemistry. For more information, visit isotopic-solutions.com.

