Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Tashota Resources Inc. ("TRI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 50% owned Echo Ridge property in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and the continuance of its Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit CMETC offering.

Echo Ridge Exploration Update

In August 2022, TRI announced that it had engaged Abitibi Geophysics ("Abitibi") to mobilize and conduct a down-hole survey program involving measurements between approximately 12 drill hole pairs, including a hole-to-hole-three-dimensional Induced Polarization ("H2H-3D-IP") survey. This work was based on mineralization that has a clear signature of over 500 meters strike length and is open on strike to the east and west of the drilled areas.

This program also included a 3D modeling of geology and mineralization based on the Company's thirteen drill hole program conducted in 2021. This drilling confirmed the copper-gold mineralization in diorites occurring near the sheared contacts with metasedimentary rocks. The best results from the drilling returned 0.5% Cu over 8.14m (ER-21-10), 1.33% Cu over 3.5m (ER21-13), 0.45% Cu over 3.58m (ER21-12), and 2.08% Cu over 1.85m (ER21-09) along with anomalous gold and silver mineralization.[1]

As indicated in the August announcement, the report on Abitibi's IP survey was finalized and delivered to the Company earlier this month. TRI is now providing the results and recommendations of the report on this most recent exploration work at its Echo Ridge property and the entire report may be accessed here.

The H2H-3D-IP® survey on nine drill hole pairs identified several distinctive polarizable between-hole and off-hole responses that led to the qualitative interpretation of several anomalous sources. More specifically, three well-defined sources in the western sector and four in the eastern sector were identified and recommended by Abitibi to be drill-tested in future drill programs. A 3D inversion was also conducted to better locate observed anomalous sources. The results of this inversion are shown in Figures 12 to 14 of the report and the boreholes recommended for drill-testing are listed in the table below:

Recommended Boreholes

Borehole ID UTM Coordinates (Collar) Elevation

(m.a.s.l) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) Easting (m) Northing (m) W-02 654078 5376436 437.5 325 -60 110 W-04_05 654141 5376384 442.3 335 -50 200 E-01_02 654386 5376484 435.9 0 -60 75 E-05 654469.5 5376500 435.5 2 -45 75 E-06 654469.5 5376500 435.5 350 -50 130

In addition to H2H-3D-IP Survey, Abitibi also recommended a pole-dipole ground IP survey, which in their opinion, would allow it to locate the mineralized targets more precisely for up to 150 metres depth; hence would help plan future drilling programs by the Company.

The Abitibi report concludes: "The author is confident that the Echo Ridge Project offers potential for discovering new mineralized zones and that the investigation of the anomalous sources identified by the present survey will yield positive results." TRI is now evaluating the entirety of Abitibi's report and planning its next steps, including where and when to commence the recommended drill programs, and will announce these in due course.

TRI's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Flow-Through Unit Offering

The Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit CMETC provides an additional exploration tax credit per the 2022 Federal budget released on April 7, 2022. The Canadian government introduced the CMETC to encourage investment in the exploration of such critical minerals as copper, nickel, lithium, and cobalt, and specifically, it provides an additional 30 percent tax credit on top of the 100 percent tax deductions provided by the traditional Canadian exploration tax credit flow-through structure.

Critical minerals are used in various clean energy technologies, including electric car batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and virtually all electronic devices. The CMETC is intended to ensure that Canada, with its vast potential for discovering mineral resources, is well-positioned to benefit from the looming demand for these critical minerals. The Company is qualified to offer CMETC flow-through units due to the presence of copper-gold mineralization on its Echo Ridge property.

TRI's CMETC-based offering announced in August 2022 is an offering of flow-through units priced at $.20 per unit. Each unit comprises one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share at $.30 per warrant share, exercisable for three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to the terms and conditions provided in the Company's Subscription Agreement. This offering remains open to Accredited Investors and Family, Friends, and Close Business Associates FFBA on a prospectus-exempt basis up to a maximum of 5.2 million units.

About Tashota Resources Inc.

Tashota Resources Inc. ("TRI") is a Prospect Generator junior resource Exploration Company currently focused on defining and monetizing the mineral deposits on its multiple properties in historically prolific gold camps in Northern Ontario. TRI has a management and advisory team with extensive exploration, engineering, project financing, and permitting experience. This includes decades-long experience in prospecting and mining operations in the Hemlo, Shebandowan, and Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camps, where TRI has significant property interests comprising nearly 45,000 acres.

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ikram (Ike) Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Charles J. Elbourne,

President & CEO

[1] As detailed in a report by Richard Kilpatrick, P.Geo, with an effective date of April 19, 2022.

