Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 950,000 incentive stock options to certain officers and directors. 450,000 of the stock options have an exercise price of $0.105, while 500,000 of the stock options have an exercise price of $0.115. All of the stock options shall vest immediately, are exercisable for a period of 60 months and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Following the foregoing stock option grants, and after taking into account certain stock options that have recently expired, the Corporation now has a total of 2,340,000 outstanding options to purchase common shares.

About Meryllion Resources Corp.

Meryllion is an exploration and development company focused on mineral exploration, mine development and finance opportunities in Tier 1 jurisdictions, where the Company can earn an interest by funding exploration. The Company is in the process of earning up to a 70% interest in the Mt Turner copper-molybdenum-gold and uranium project in North Queensland and has an option over the Oldham Range Polymetallic Project located 320kms west of Wiluna, Western Australia.

