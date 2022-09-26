Tarku Resources ltd: Extension of Expiry Date of Warrants

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that, subject to required approvals from regulatory authorities, more specifically the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Tarku will extend until May 1, 2024, the expiry date of 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with a private placement closed on October 30, 2020 (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, Tarku distributed 25,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) Warrant, each whole Warrant entitling to subscribe for one (1) additional common share of Tarku at a price of $0.15 per share until October 30, 2022.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:TKU - FRA:7TK - OTCBQ:TRKUF)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona.

In Arizona, within the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of the 29 km2 Silver Strike Project. Silver Strike has been interpreted by management to have the protentional for similar CRD Deposits comparable to the Hermosa Project, located 80km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018. Tarku is currently planning a surface mapping program, a deep-penetrating and high-resolution geophysical survey over the priority targets, with a minimum of 5,000-meter drill program in the upcoming month.

In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt. The Detour Belt has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. After the last deep-penetration and high-definition IP geophysical survey over Apollo, Tarku is planning a minimum of 3,000-meter drill program during the fall 2022 period.

