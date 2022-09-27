The Fisker Ocean will be on display with fleet partner Agilauto Brand of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance at the upcoming 2022 Mondial de l'Auto in Paris

Fisker will display the top-trim Fisker Ocean Extreme

Fisker plans to open a Fisker Lounge and Center+ in Paris in 2023

Production of the Fisker Ocean is on track for November 2022, with deliveries in France planned for April 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions will feature its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at the 2022 Mondial de l'Auto held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles October 17-23, 2022.

The all-electric Fisker Ocean will be on display at the 2022 Mondial de l'Auto held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Production is on track for November 2022. (Photo credit: R. Lindland/Fisker Crew)

"I'm excited to bring the Fisker Ocean to the French market at the iconic Mondial de l'Auto with our fleet partner Agilauto Brand of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker says. "France is one of our nine launch markets for the Fisker Ocean, and we expect to grow our presence in the country throughout 2023 and beyond. We're on track for production to start in November 2022 at Magna's carbon-neutral factory in Austria, and we'll deliver the first Fisker Ocean to France a few months later."

Designed to be the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean features a beautifully crafted interior with ethically sourced, upcycled materials throughout. The eco-friendly cabin showcases high-grade upholstery, carpets, and interior details made from recycled plastic bottles and other recycled plastics. By using recycled source material wherever possible, we lower the carbon footprint of manufacturing these fabrics.

Fisker will display a production-intent top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme, retailing for 69 950 €1 in France and traveling 630 kilometers2 on a single charge with dual motor all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, and many innovative safety features. The Fisker Ocean Extreme features a stunning, clean aesthetic inside and out, with a panoramic roof, a 17.1" Revolve rotating center screen with Hollywood Mode, Fisker Intelligent Pilot, Smart Traction, California Mode, and the SolarSky panoramic roof, adding even more emissions-free range.

When fully exposed to the sun, the Fisker Ocean Extreme's SolarSky can produce up to 2,400 clean, emissions-free kilometers3 per year, and under ideal conditions may increase to beyond 3,200 kilometers3 all powered by pure sunshine.

Fisker plans to open retail locations in Paris in the first half of 2023 to coincide with sales, service, and deliveries. From launch, Fisker owners across France will enjoy concierge service from trained Fisker mobile technicians, leveraging an existing network of service providers with select and certified locations strategically placed throughout the country.

Fisker's fleet partner, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, will display the Fisker Ocean in the Agilauto section of its booth in Hall 4, stand 441, throughout the show. As previously announced, Fisker and Agilauto Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, a division of Crédit Agricole Group, one of the largest banking groups in Europe, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in March 2021. The MOU provides eligible employees of Groupe Crédit Agricole and select private banking clients of Crédit Agricole the opportunity to lease Fisker Ocean SUVs, accelerating the bank's commitment to sustainable mobility.

Production of the Fisker Ocean will start on November 17, 2022, at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. Deliveries to customers in France and eight other launch markets will begin shortly after.

1 All prices shown are the manufacturer's recommended retail prices and include 20% VAT, excluding home delivery costs. Provisional pricing assumes that no import tariff is applied for delivery from the EU. The price depends on the specifications and options you selected when setting up your final vehicle.

2 Based on Fisker simulations using WLTP standards. Actual results vary depending on conditions such as the external environment and vehicle use. Official WLTP assessments coming soon.

3 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kwh/M2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the anticipated timing of deliveries of the Fisker Ocean and opening of retail locations in France, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

