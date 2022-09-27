Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The 2022 Forsyth Orthodontic Symposium: In Honor of Dr. Moorrees will be held from October 7th to the 8th, gathering orthodontic experts from over the world. This event is initiated by the leading stomatological institutions, bringing together leaders of Orthodontic Programs across the United States. It will introduce the International Orthodontics Foundation (IOF), a vibrant, young organization in front of the world, with its founders and experts speaking during this event.

Cutting Edge Discussions for the Symposium

In partnership with the Forsyth Institute, IOF is a proud sponsor of this event and an active participant. The 2-day summit will feature four main topics. Dai Feng, Donald Huang, the co-Chairman of the board, together with Dr. Ravindra Nanda, Dr. Erik K Ting, Dr. Ching-Chang Ko, and Dr. Peter Ngan, the founding committee members of IOF, will give lectures on the topic of the past, present and future of Orthodontics, translational research, innovative clinical care, and much more.

The objective of the Symposium is to encourage exchanges, education, and training on subjects covering both academic and clinical applications. IOF is committed to supporting and funding innovative research, providing quality training and education, and equipping clinical practitioners with innovative tools for orthodontic patient care, while offering a platform for global collaboration in the following areas:

Education - Provide access to world-renowned educational resources through various carefully developed courses, online materials, and events.





Research - Support orthodontic clinicians and researchers to realize their dreams through research grants.





Communication - Facilitate the link between academia and industry, and enhance collaboration among regions.

New Hope for the Next Generations of Orthodontic Clinicians

From around the world, the pathways of orthodontic clinicians into the profession may have been different, but the challenges they face are often similar. Many have experienced the struggle to fund the research that would kick off their careers while seeking guidance from senior professionals. They also need to search for the latest research and education materials to stay up-to-date with the developments in the professional field.

One of the IOF co-founders also faced many challenges as a young scholar studying at Harvard Medical School. Thanks to the launch of the American Association of Orthodontics Foundation, he received his first funding support. His laboratory now receives millions in annual funding and has achieved significant medical advances. He owes his career and success to this early "investment".

All IOF founding orthodontic clinicians were fortunate to receive their much-needed mentoring and funding throughout their careers. Now, as influential forces in the field, they are committed to providing a powerful platform for today's young and emerging orthodontic clinicians, enabling them to have an equal opportunity to learn, grow and exchange ideas.

Exciting Opportunities Ready for the Next Medical Breakthrough

Cofounded by a group of leading experts based in North America, Europe, and Asia, IOF is open to orthodontic clinicians from all around the world. The organization is committed to providing quality education and training resources within reach. With its missions in mind, IOF brought its brand new Continuing Education (CE) Program to the field.

The CE program encourages academic exchange among leading experts from dental institutions across the globe to offer better clinical resources, from presentations on the latest evidence-based medicine research to discussions around intriguing current issues.

The first Season of the Clinical Showcase will be a series of 12 sessions spanning 2022 and 2023. IOF will invite experts to provide commentary on new medical developments and patient-related case studies. Each Showcase will have one pre-set academic topic or broader theme for discussion, aim to enable the audience to learn more about subjects from orthodontics theory to actual medical practice

IOF would carefully tailor the subject matter to meet the actual needs of the attending clinicians. It aims to create a collaborative environment where eminent world leaders can share insights and fresh perspectives. Clinicians are welcome to attend the first session of the Clinical Showcase on September 20th at noon. A 3-day online replay will also be provided. The theme on the first session was "Interdisciplinary treatment of adult malocclusion", presented by five experts from West Virginia University. Dr. Peter Ngan, the inaugural Branson-Maddrell Endowed Professor in Orthodontics, served as a mentor and explore two cases: "Maxillomandibular Advancement as Definitive Treatment of Adult Patients with OSA" and "Treatment of Maxillary Deficiency in Adults with Aligners and PAOO Procedures".

The way to participate in the event is to log in to the IOF official website (https://www.iofglobal.org), register as a member, and then watch it at no charge within three days from the date of the event. IOF sincerely welcomes all orthodontic clinicians to participate in this event.

Company: International Orthodontics Foundation Limited

Contact Person: Chris Xie

Email: xiaotian.xie@iofglobal.org

Website: https://www.iofglobal.org

Telephone: +862155821505

City: Hong Kong

Address: Unit 1603, 16/F Tower 1, Silvercord 30 Canton RD TST KL, Hong Kong

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138157