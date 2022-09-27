A group of experienced Certified Medical Marijuana doctors in Florida are offering Medical Marijuana Cards through a pre-qualification exam.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Florida's biggest and the most experienced group of Certified Medical Marijuana doctors are offering Medical Marijuana Cards to patients who qualify for medical marijuana. For this, they have come up with an instant pre-qualification exam online.





DOC MJ Florida

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/138402_8acc4494242249f3_001full.jpg

The group of Certified Medical Marijuana doctors was established in 2016 and has become the biggest and the most experienced group. The group consists of doctors and mental health counselors who boast of providing world-class care to patients. The counselors are also available online.

The process of getting a Medical Marijuana Card

To get a recommendation for medical marijuana, the candidate must consult a cannabis certified licensed doctor in Florida. The doctor will examine the candidate's medical condition and conclude whether they need a recommendation or not. If yes, then the doctor provides a recommendation and the candidate becomes eligible to receive a Medical Marijuana Card from the State.

The card legally allows the patient to get and use marijuana for medical purposes.

Conditions recognized for marijuana use under Florida Law

Under the Florida law, patients with the following conditions are eligible for using marijuana:

PTSD, epilepsy/seizure disorders, Parkinson's Disease, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's Disease, glaucoma, chronic muscle spasms, HIV/AIDS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, cancer, and chronic non-malignant pain.

In addition, the law lets a doctor provide recommendation to patients who are diagnosed with "other medical conditions of the same class."

To know eligibility for marijuana recommendation in a quicker manner, patients can undergo a pre-qualification exam by submitting an online form.

Florida Medical Marijuana Doctors offer a way to receive marijuana recommendation that can help in the condition of a patient. Patients with Florida driver's license can receive the card on the same day of appointment.

To book an appointment, visit https://docmj.com/. Offices are located at various places in Florida, Ohio, and Texas.

CONTACT:

Chiara Accardi

24761 US Highway 19 N Clearwater, FL, US 33763

+1 888-908-0143

info@docmj.com

https://www.facebook.com/floridadocmj/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138402