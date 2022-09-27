Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 707400 ISIN: DE0007074007 Ticker-Symbol: KWS 
Xetra
26.09.22
17:35 Uhr
56,20 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,2057,6008:31
57,0057,5008:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KWS SAAT
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA56,200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.