Q4 FY2022
35.0% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £180.4 million
30.9% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
IFRS diluted EPS £0.47 compared to £0.28 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £0.51 compared to £0.41 in the prior year comparative period
FY2022
46.7%Year on Year Revenue Growth to £654.8 million
47.6% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
IFRS diluted EPS £1.43 compared to £0.76 in the prior year comparative period
Adjusted diluted EPS £1.93 compared to £1.30 in the prior year comparative period
Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year ("Q4 FY2022"), and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 ("FY2022").
"Endava's strong results for Q4FY2022 and for the full FY2022 are the result of continued solid demand for our digital acceleration services across all regions and verticals, despite headwinds from continued global macro uncertainty and volatility," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO. "This continued customer demand flows from Endava's delivery of leading-edge innovation and trusted experience to help clients apply technology solutions to drive new strategic direction, growth and differentiated customer experiences for their businesses. Endava's revenue growth was again driven by demand from existing clients and the acquisition of new ones during the quarter, leading to a revenue increase of 30.9% in constant currency for Q4 FY2022 and 47.6% for the full fiscal year."
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for Q4 FY2022 was £180.4 million, an increase of 35.0% compared to £133.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 30.9% for Q4 FY2022, compared to 54.9% in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit before tax for Q4 FY2022 was £32.5 million, compared to £18.5 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q4 FY2022 was £36.2 million, compared to £29.3 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.1% of revenue, compared to 22.0% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit for the period was £27.0 million in Q4 FY2022, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.47, compared to profit of £16.0 million and diluted EPS of £0.28 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £29.3 million in Q4 FY2022, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.51, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £23.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.41 in the same period in the prior year.
FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue for FY2022 was £654.8 million, an increase of 46.7% compared to £446.3 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 47.6% for FY2022, compared to 30.4% in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit before tax for FY2022 was £102.4 million, compared to £54.4 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for FY2022 was £138.3 million, compared to £92.1 million in the same period in the prior year, or 21.1% of revenue, compared to 20.6% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.
- Profit for the period was £83.1 million in FY2022, resulting in a diluted EPS of £1.43, compared to profit of £43.5 million and diluted EPS of £0.76 in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £112.0 million in FY2022, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £1.93, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £73.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £1.30 in the same period in the prior year.
CASH FLOW:
- Net cash from operating activities was £47.1 million in Q4 FY2022, compared to £34.2 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £43.4 million in Q4 FY2022, compared to £32.6 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Net cash from operating activities was £120.7 million in FY2022, compared to £87.7 million in the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £107.2 million in FY2022, compared to £82.7 million in the same period in the prior year.
- At June 30, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £162.8 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.
* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."
OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022:
- Headcount reached 11,853 at June 30, 2022, with 10,468 average operational employees in Q4 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,883 at June 30, 2021 and 7,872 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 134 at June 30, 2022, compared to 85 at June 30, 2021.
- Top 10 clients accounted for 32% of revenue in Q4 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year.
- By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 22% was generated in Europe, 40% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 37% in North America, 21% in Europe, 40% in the United Kingdom and 2% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year.
OTHER METRICS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022:
- Top 10 clients accounted for 34% of revenue in FY2022, compared to 35% in the same period in the prior year.
- By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 21% was generated in Europe, 41% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in FY2022. This compares to 31% in North America, 24% in Europe, 42% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.
- By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in FY2022. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 27% from TMT and 22% from Other in the same period in the prior year.
OUTLOOK:
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range £191.0 million to £193.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 22.0% and 24.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.50 to £0.51 per share.
Full Fiscal Year 2023:
Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £840.0 million to £850.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 23.0% and 24.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £2.35 to £2.38 per share.
This above guidance for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 and the Full Fiscal Year 2023 assumes the exchange rates at the end of August 2022 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.17 US Dollar and 1.16 Euro).
Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q1 FY2023 or FY2023 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.
The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F:
As at the date of this release, the audit of the Company is not yet complete and therefore the Company has not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Annual Report"). The delay in completion is due to additional audit work being performed by our auditors, KPMG LLP, to address a PCAOB registration issue in respect of KPMG Audit SRL, a KPMG member firm in Romania, which played a substantial role in KPMG LLP's audit of the Company's annual report in fiscal year 2020. As the fiscal year 2020 figures are included in the Annual Report, it will be filed upon completion of this work, which is anticipated to be by the filing deadline of October 31, 2022. Neither the Company nor KPMG LLP has any reason to believe that the performance of additional procedures would result in any material adjustments to the previously issued financial statements.
ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.
Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of June 30, 2022, 11,853 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Uruguay.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive," to Worldpay on August 31, 2019, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.
Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.
Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, all of which are non-cash items. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.
Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.
Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).
Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
U.K. STATUTORY ACCOUNTS:
The financial information set out in this press release does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the years ended June 30, 2022 or June 30, 2021. Statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2021 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2022 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies after the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2022. The auditor has reported on the statutory accounts for the year ended June 30, 2021; their report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. All financial information contained in this announcement in respect of the year ended June 30, 2022 is unaudited.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full fiscal year 2023, the anticipated timing of the filing of its Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the potential impact any additional audit procedures on current and prior fiscal year results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report filed with the SEC on September 28, 2021, as well as in any subsequent filings Endava may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months
2022
2021(1)
2022
2021(1)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
654,757
446,298
180,404
133,622
Cost of sales
Direct cost of sales
(414,411
(271,707
(117,027
(82,052
Allocated cost of sales
(22,415
(20,412
(5,618
(5,879
Total cost of sales
(436,826
(292,119
(122,645
(87,931
GROSS PROFIT
217,931
154,179
57,759
45,691
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(121,808
(90,623
(32,195
(27,207
Net impairment (losses) gains on financial assets
(739
(4
1,087
1,317
OPERATING PROFIT
95,384
63,552
26,651
19,801
Net Finance income (expense)
6,995
(9,184
5,840
(1,263
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
102,379
54,368
32,491
18,538
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
(19,286
(10,918
(5,452
(2,581
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
83,093
43,450
27,039
15,957
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
6,580
(9,782
5,392
(270
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
89,673
33,668
32,431
15,687
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS):
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
56,272,036
55,220,298
56,680,204
55,637,037
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted
58,018,200
57,050,613
57,974,389
57,549,709
Basic EPS (£)
1.48
0.79
0.48
0.29
Diluted EPS (£)
1.43
0.76
0.47
0.28
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021(2)
£'000
£'000
ASSETS NON-CURRENT
Goodwill
145,916
126,142
Intangible assets
56,189
62,256
Property, plant and equipment
21,260
13,324
Lease right-of-use assets
50,818
57,193
Deferred tax assets
17,218
20,080
Financial assets
2,276
363
TOTAL
293,677
279,358
ASSETS CURRENT
Trade and other receivables
162,671
118,303
Corporation tax receivable
2,309
938
Financial assets
392
563
Cash and cash equivalents
162,806
69,884
TOTAL
328,178
189,688
TOTAL ASSETS
621,855
469,046
LIABILITIES CURRENT
Lease liabilities
11,898
13,543
Trade and other payables
98,252
78,528
Corporation tax payable
3,477
4,294
Contingent consideration
4,183
5,718
Deferred consideration
10,604
673
TOTAL
128,414
102,756
LIABILITIES NON CURRENT
Lease liabilities
43,999
50,142
Contingent consideration
4,331
Deferred tax liabilities
10,826
10,124
Deferred consideration
1,062
9,370
Other liabilities
500
205
TOTAL
60,718
69,841
EQUITY
Share capital
1,135
1,114
Share premium
9,152
247
Merger relief reserve
30,003
30,003
Retained earnings
398,102
278,839
Other reserves
(5,514
(13,599
Investment in own shares
(155
(155
TOTAL
432,723
296,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
621,855
469,046
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021(3)
2022
2021(3)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
83,093
43,450
27,039
15,957
Income tax charge
19,286
10,918
5,452
2,581
Non-cash adjustments
53,799
54,850
7,571
15,762
Tax paid
(14,033
(3,120
(4,846
(2,332
UK research and development credit received
344
2,930
344
Net changes in working capital
(21,770
(21,360
11,552
2,266
Net cash from operating activities
120,719
87,668
47,112
34,234
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(13,967
(5,429
(3,772
(1,677
Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
272
193
31
43
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(10,364
(101,258
(229
(38,038
Interest received
184
84
119
8
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,875
(106,410
(3,851
(39,664
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sublease
560
565
142
141
Repayment of lease liabilities
(13,805
(11,828
(3,337
(3,386
Interest paid
(885
(911
(190
(237
Grant received/(paid)
139
228
49
(39
Issue of shares
8,913
26
1,547
17
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities
(5,078
(11,920
(1,789
(3,504
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
91,766
(30,662
41,472
(8,934
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
69,884
101,327
120,407
78,836
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
1,156
(781
927
(18
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
162,806
69,884
162,806
69,884
RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:
Twelve Months ended
Three Months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
46.7
27.2
35.0
47.7
Foreign exchange rates impact
0.9
2.4
(4.1
7.2
REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
47.6
29.6
30.9
54.9
Impact of Worldpay Captive
0.8
PRO-FORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FOR THE SALE OF THE WORLDPAY CAPTIVE
47.6
30.4
30.9
54.9
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021(4)
2022
2021(4)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
102,379
54,368
32,491
18,538
Adjustments:
Share-based compensation expense
35,005
24,427
7,463
6,909
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
10,823
6,725
3,077
3,380
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
(9,944
6,546
(6,785
515
Total adjustments
35,884
37,698
3,755
10,804
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX
138,263
92,066
36,246
29,342
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
83,093
43,450
27,039
15,957
Adjustments:
Adjustments to profit before tax
35,884
37,698
3,755
10,804
Tax impact of adjustments
(6,933
(7,241
(1,448
(3,158
ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
112,044
73,907
29,346
23,603
Diluted EPS (£)
1.43
0.76
0.47
0.28
Adjusted diluted EPS (£)
1.93
1.30
0.51
0.41
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021(5)
2022
2021(5)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net cash from operating activities
120,719
87,668
47,112
34,234
Adjustments:
Grant received
139
228
49
(39
Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles)
(13,695
(5,236
(3,741
(1,634
Adjusted Free cash flow
107,163
82,660
43,420
32,561
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited)
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
21,899
14,760
4,878
4,246
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,106
9,667
2,585
2,663
Total
35,005
24,427
7,463
6,909
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021(6)
2022
2021(6)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Direct cost of sales
16,142
15,575
3,971
4,234
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,827
8,872
3,273
3,725
Total
28,969
24,447
7,244
7,959
EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Closing number of total employees (including directors)
11,853
8,883
11,853
8,883
Average operational employees
9,492
6,943
10,468
7,872
Top 10 customers %
34
35
32
36
Number of clients with £1m of revenue
(rolling 12 months)
134
85
134
85
Geographic split of revenue %
North America
35
31
35
37
Europe
21
24
22
21
UK
41
42
40
40
Rest of World (RoW)
3
3
3
2
Industry vertical split of revenue %
Payments and Financial Services
51
51
51
51
TMT
25
27
25
25
Other
24
22
24
24
FOOTNOTES
(1) (3) (4) (5) (6) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit before Tax, Adjusted Profit and Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow as of 30 June 2021 have been restated to include the effect of IFRIC agenda decision on cloud configuration and customisation costs.
In 2021, IFRIC issued an agenda decision on configuration and customisation costs in a cloud-computing arrangement. In response, Endava's accounting policy on intangible assets has been updated, specifically to expense costs incurred in the implementation of business systems built upon software that is contracted on a SaaS basis and hosted in a public cloud where these do not give rise to an identifiable intangible asset that Endava controls. This change in accounting policy is applied retrospectively. Endava's most significant configuration and customisation costs were incurred in the fiscal years 2017 to 2020, when Oracle ERP system was implemented.
(2) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of 30 June 2021 has been restated to include the effects of IFRIC agenda decision on cloud configuration and customisation costs and to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for Five and Levvel.
