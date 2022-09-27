Meeting to highlight Company's innovative portfolio, supported by updated clinical data, demonstrating the potential of therapeutic vaccine and oncolytic virus candidates to improve cancer patient outcomes

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, will host today an R&D event for investors and research analysts in Paris.

Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of Transgene, commenting on the Company's R&D Day said: "Today's event will highlight our world leading scientific and translational expertise which has allowed us to design the next generation of virus-based immunotherapies against cancer. We will provide updated data on the previous Phase Ib/II trial of TG4001 and avelumab in HPV16-positive cancer patients and the updated clinical follow up of patients enrolled in the two Phase I trials with TG4050, which are all positive and consistent with previous findings. In addition, we will outline the progress we have made with our exciting Invir.IO platform, which via intravenous administration could significantly broaden the potential of oncolytic viral therapies. I would like to thank our expert speakers for participating in our R&D event which I am confident will demonstrate that Transgene remains on track to deliver a number of important value adding clinical milestones over the next 18 months."

The event, which features presentations by leading clinicians and scientists from around the world, as well as key members of the Transgene management team, provides insights on:

TG4001, with updated data from the previous trial (Phase Ib/II) evaluating the combination of TG4001 and avelumab in HPV16-positive cancers;

- TG4050, with updated follow up data from the two Phase I trials in ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer;

- The progress of the Invir.IO platform, with a focus on a novel oncolytic virus vectorizing human IL-12 that has been designed to be administered intravenously.

The R&D Day's key speakers, which also includes key members of Transgene's management team, are:

Jean-Pierre Delord, MD, PhD, General Manager of IUCT Oncopole of Toulouse, will present: "TG4001 a HPV16 Therapeutic vaccine in Phase II".

Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP, Professor of Immuno-oncology at the University of Liverpool, The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust, will present: "From the design of the myvac platform to first immunological and clinical readouts, Update on the head and neck trial of TG4050".

platform to first immunological and clinical readouts, Update on the head and neck trial of TG4050". Matthew Block, MD, PhD, Medical oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, will present: "TG4050, a personalized therapeutic vaccine in the treatment of ovarian cancer".

Adel Samson, MD, PhD, Clinical Associate Professor, CRUK Clinician Scientist and Honorary Medical Oncologist from the University of Leeds, will present: "Assessing novel routes of administration (IV or locoregional route) with TG6002".

Pedro Romero, MD, Chief Editor of the JITC and Deputy scientific managing director of the Lausanne Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, will present: "Opportunities in the immuno-oncology field".

The full agenda of the Transgene R&D Day can be accessed on Transgene's website, www.transgene.fr, in the Investor Events and presentation section.

The live webcast will also be accessible via the following link: R&D Day live presentation

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene's myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr. Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Transgene disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005562/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

Director Corporate Communications IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr

Media Transgene:

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com