27 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 September 2022 it purchased a total of 175,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 50,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8920 GBP0.7940 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8690 GBP0.7790 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8790 GBP0.7864

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,587,162 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,735 0.8820 XDUB 08:43:10 00026866565TRDU1 1,729 0.8780 XDUB 08:45:03 00026866576TRDU1 100 0.8780 XDUB 08:45:03 00026866577TRDU1 1,621 0.8780 XDUB 08:45:03 00026866578TRDU1 263 0.8790 XDUB 08:53:52 00026866661TRDU1 2,998 0.8790 XDUB 08:53:52 00026866662TRDU1 280 0.8790 XDUB 08:53:52 00026866660TRDU1 1,907 0.8710 XDUB 09:06:30 00026866757TRDU1 2,030 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867255TRDU1 553 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867256TRDU1 289 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867257TRDU1 871 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867258TRDU1 2,500 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867259TRDU1 1,721 0.8760 XDUB 09:54:29 00026867260TRDU1 188 0.8760 XDUB 10:00:45 00026867313TRDU1 3,820 0.8760 XDUB 10:12:08 00026867412TRDU1 804 0.8760 XDUB 10:22:25 00026867501TRDU1 3,526 0.8760 XDUB 10:31:52 00026867609TRDU1 1,863 0.8740 XDUB 10:37:10 00026867666TRDU1 1,717 0.8720 XDUB 10:45:53 00026867820TRDU1 824 0.8710 XDUB 10:51:48 00026867881TRDU1 4,169 0.8710 XDUB 10:51:48 00026867882TRDU1 3,326 0.8720 XDUB 11:31:48 00026868175TRDU1 552 0.8720 XDUB 11:31:48 00026868176TRDU1 1,742 0.8690 XDUB 11:39:54 00026868267TRDU1 1,796 0.8690 XDUB 11:39:54 00026868268TRDU1 1,688 0.8690 XDUB 11:39:54 00026868269TRDU1 79 0.8690 XDUB 11:39:54 00026868270TRDU1 1,303 0.8690 XDUB 12:10:46 00026868422TRDU1 2,054 0.8700 XDUB 12:18:30 00026868460TRDU1 3,639 0.8770 XDUB 12:28:48 00026868526TRDU1 1,638 0.8770 XDUB 12:28:48 00026868527TRDU1 184 0.8750 XDUB 12:38:53 00026868600TRDU1 225 0.8750 XDUB 12:38:53 00026868597TRDU1 125 0.8750 XDUB 12:38:53 00026868598TRDU1 221 0.8750 XDUB 12:38:53 00026868599TRDU1 2,038 0.8750 XDUB 12:39:32 00026868602TRDU1 1,000 0.8710 XDUB 12:53:19 00026868688TRDU1 714 0.8710 XDUB 12:53:19 00026868689TRDU1 1,000 0.8720 XDUB 13:01:19 00026868773TRDU1 758 0.8720 XDUB 13:01:19 00026868774TRDU1 59 0.8740 XDUB 13:32:33 00026868948TRDU1 1,912 0.8740 XDUB 13:32:33 00026868949TRDU1 1,375 0.8740 XDUB 13:32:33 00026868950TRDU1 1,742 0.8740 XDUB 13:32:33 00026868947TRDU1 195 0.8730 XDUB 13:37:01 00026868974TRDU1 1,574 0.8730 XDUB 13:37:01 00026868973TRDU1 1,725 0.8800 XDUB 14:02:59 00026869210TRDU1 2,062 0.8800 XDUB 14:10:00 00026869255TRDU1 2,091 0.8800 XDUB 14:18:09 00026869326TRDU1 1,952 0.8790 XDUB 14:26:25 00026869448TRDU1 1,973 0.8790 XDUB 14:36:17 00026869620TRDU1 1,915 0.8790 XDUB 14:37:20 00026869630TRDU1 1,773 0.8790 XDUB 14:41:35 00026869691TRDU1 2,077 0.8790 XDUB 14:45:42 00026869794TRDU1 1,879 0.8790 XDUB 14:51:06 00026869922TRDU1 83 0.8790 XDUB 14:55:37 00026870040TRDU1 1,971 0.8790 XDUB 14:55:37 00026870039TRDU1 636 0.8790 XDUB 15:01:02 00026870164TRDU1 341 0.8790 XDUB 15:01:02 00026870165TRDU1 700 0.8800 XDUB 15:03:19 00026870193TRDU1 1 0.8810 XDUB 15:06:20 00026870250TRDU1 1,510 0.8850 XDUB 15:09:12 00026870347TRDU1 3,887 0.8850 XDUB 15:09:12 00026870348TRDU1 1,802 0.8850 XDUB 15:09:12 00026870349TRDU1 484 0.8850 XDUB 15:09:12 00026870346TRDU1 1,974 0.8920 XDUB 15:30:52 00026870672TRDU1 1,758 0.8920 XDUB 15:31:13 00026870682TRDU1 1,837 0.8890 XDUB 15:31:14 00026870685TRDU1 2,012 0.8900 XDUB 15:31:14 00026870684TRDU1 14 0.8880 XDUB 15:46:17 00026870939TRDU1 1,707 0.8880 XDUB 15:46:17 00026870940TRDU1 3,727 0.8880 XDUB 15:47:51 00026870959TRDU1 49 0.8870 XDUB 15:47:51 00026870960TRDU1 583 0.8860 XDUB 16:00:09 00026871203TRDU1 732 0.8850 XDUB 16:10:03 00026871425TRDU1 1,416 0.8850 XDUB 16:10:03 00026871426TRDU1 3,519 0.8850 XDUB 16:10:03 00026871427TRDU1 1,929 0.8850 XDUB 16:10:03 00026871421TRDU1 3,568 0.8870 XDUB 16:10:03 00026871420TRDU1 3,665 0.8900 XDUB 16:20:06 00026871641TRDU1 1,201 0.8880 XDUB 16:23:34 00026871736TRDU1

