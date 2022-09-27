Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
27.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,882 Euro
+0,011
+1,26 %
27.09.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 September 2022 it purchased a total of 175,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    50,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8920     GBP0.7940 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8690     GBP0.7790 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8790     GBP0.7864

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,587,162 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,735      0.8820        XDUB     08:43:10      00026866565TRDU1 
1,729      0.8780        XDUB     08:45:03      00026866576TRDU1 
100       0.8780        XDUB     08:45:03      00026866577TRDU1 
1,621      0.8780        XDUB     08:45:03      00026866578TRDU1 
263       0.8790        XDUB     08:53:52      00026866661TRDU1 
2,998      0.8790        XDUB     08:53:52      00026866662TRDU1 
280       0.8790        XDUB     08:53:52      00026866660TRDU1 
1,907      0.8710        XDUB     09:06:30      00026866757TRDU1 
2,030      0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867255TRDU1 
553       0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867256TRDU1 
289       0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867257TRDU1 
871       0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867258TRDU1 
2,500      0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867259TRDU1 
1,721      0.8760        XDUB     09:54:29      00026867260TRDU1 
188       0.8760        XDUB     10:00:45      00026867313TRDU1 
3,820      0.8760        XDUB     10:12:08      00026867412TRDU1 
804       0.8760        XDUB     10:22:25      00026867501TRDU1 
3,526      0.8760        XDUB     10:31:52      00026867609TRDU1 
1,863      0.8740        XDUB     10:37:10      00026867666TRDU1 
1,717      0.8720        XDUB     10:45:53      00026867820TRDU1 
824       0.8710        XDUB     10:51:48      00026867881TRDU1 
4,169      0.8710        XDUB     10:51:48      00026867882TRDU1 
3,326      0.8720        XDUB     11:31:48      00026868175TRDU1 
552       0.8720        XDUB     11:31:48      00026868176TRDU1 
1,742      0.8690        XDUB     11:39:54      00026868267TRDU1 
1,796      0.8690        XDUB     11:39:54      00026868268TRDU1 
1,688      0.8690        XDUB     11:39:54      00026868269TRDU1 
79        0.8690        XDUB     11:39:54      00026868270TRDU1 
1,303      0.8690        XDUB     12:10:46      00026868422TRDU1 
2,054      0.8700        XDUB     12:18:30      00026868460TRDU1 
3,639      0.8770        XDUB     12:28:48      00026868526TRDU1 
1,638      0.8770        XDUB     12:28:48      00026868527TRDU1 
184       0.8750        XDUB     12:38:53      00026868600TRDU1 
225       0.8750        XDUB     12:38:53      00026868597TRDU1 
125       0.8750        XDUB     12:38:53      00026868598TRDU1 
221       0.8750        XDUB     12:38:53      00026868599TRDU1 
2,038      0.8750        XDUB     12:39:32      00026868602TRDU1 
1,000      0.8710        XDUB     12:53:19      00026868688TRDU1 
714       0.8710        XDUB     12:53:19      00026868689TRDU1 
1,000      0.8720        XDUB     13:01:19      00026868773TRDU1 
758       0.8720        XDUB     13:01:19      00026868774TRDU1 
59        0.8740        XDUB     13:32:33      00026868948TRDU1 
1,912      0.8740        XDUB     13:32:33      00026868949TRDU1 
1,375      0.8740        XDUB     13:32:33      00026868950TRDU1 
1,742      0.8740        XDUB     13:32:33      00026868947TRDU1 
195       0.8730        XDUB     13:37:01      00026868974TRDU1 
1,574      0.8730        XDUB     13:37:01      00026868973TRDU1 
1,725      0.8800        XDUB     14:02:59      00026869210TRDU1 
2,062      0.8800        XDUB     14:10:00      00026869255TRDU1 
2,091      0.8800        XDUB     14:18:09      00026869326TRDU1 
1,952      0.8790        XDUB     14:26:25      00026869448TRDU1 
1,973      0.8790        XDUB     14:36:17      00026869620TRDU1 
1,915      0.8790        XDUB     14:37:20      00026869630TRDU1 
1,773      0.8790        XDUB     14:41:35      00026869691TRDU1 
2,077      0.8790        XDUB     14:45:42      00026869794TRDU1 
1,879      0.8790        XDUB     14:51:06      00026869922TRDU1 
83        0.8790        XDUB     14:55:37      00026870040TRDU1 
1,971      0.8790        XDUB     14:55:37      00026870039TRDU1 
636       0.8790        XDUB     15:01:02      00026870164TRDU1 
341       0.8790        XDUB     15:01:02      00026870165TRDU1 
700       0.8800        XDUB     15:03:19      00026870193TRDU1 
1        0.8810        XDUB     15:06:20      00026870250TRDU1 
1,510      0.8850        XDUB     15:09:12      00026870347TRDU1 
3,887      0.8850        XDUB     15:09:12      00026870348TRDU1 
1,802      0.8850        XDUB     15:09:12      00026870349TRDU1 
484       0.8850        XDUB     15:09:12      00026870346TRDU1 
1,974      0.8920        XDUB     15:30:52      00026870672TRDU1 
1,758      0.8920        XDUB     15:31:13      00026870682TRDU1 
1,837      0.8890        XDUB     15:31:14      00026870685TRDU1 
2,012      0.8900        XDUB     15:31:14      00026870684TRDU1 
14        0.8880        XDUB     15:46:17      00026870939TRDU1 
1,707      0.8880        XDUB     15:46:17      00026870940TRDU1 
3,727      0.8880        XDUB     15:47:51      00026870959TRDU1 
49        0.8870        XDUB     15:47:51      00026870960TRDU1 
583       0.8860        XDUB     16:00:09      00026871203TRDU1 
732       0.8850        XDUB     16:10:03      00026871425TRDU1 
1,416      0.8850        XDUB     16:10:03      00026871426TRDU1 
3,519      0.8850        XDUB     16:10:03      00026871427TRDU1 
1,929      0.8850        XDUB     16:10:03      00026871421TRDU1 
3,568      0.8870        XDUB     16:10:03      00026871420TRDU1 
3,665      0.8900        XDUB     16:20:06      00026871641TRDU1 
1,201      0.8880        XDUB     16:23:34      00026871736TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
