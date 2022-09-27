Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: FR0014005DA7) (Paris:EXN), a global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies announced today that it has increased the resources granted to Kepler Cheuvreux under its annual liquidity contract.

This increase is intended to ensure better liquidity for the stock and to avoid any price shifts that are not justified by market trends.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), Exclusive Networks has today increased by €1,500,000 the cash resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

24,378 (twenty-four thousand three hundred seventy-eight) shares

1,593,105.12 (One million five hundred ninety-three thousand one hundred and five point twelve) euros

The €1,500,000 increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract now reaches the ceiling authorised by the AMF, in accordance with the current regulations.

