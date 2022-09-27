Trina Solar has unveiled its Vertex N solar panels for commercial, industrial and utility-scale projects, and the Vertex S+ modules for residential installations.From pv magazine USA China's Trina Solar has introduced two new series of products featuring an N-TOPCon configuration. It designed the Vertex N line commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications, and the Vertex S+ line for residential rooftop PV systems. The two products were recently introduced at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California. Trina Solar Marketing Manager Melissa Cavanagh told pv magazine that it will soon exclusively ...

