Constellium SE: Constellium Showcases Its Extensive Solutions at Aluminium 2022 Around the Theme "Together We Care, Together We Grow"

PARIS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) exhibits at Aluminium 2022, the world's most important trade fair for the aluminium industry and its main application fields, taking place in Düsseldorf September 27-29, 2022.



In addition to displaying its extensive aluminium solutions, Constellium is also celebrating the people behind these innovations - its employees, customers, and suppliers. This year's theme, "Together we Care, Together we Grow", recognizes their commitment and talent, as we work together to create a lighter, safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

Constellium's booth will feature some of its latest innovations and advanced solutions in the automotive, packaging, aerospace, and building and construction markets, as well as its portfolio of aluminium powders for Additive Manufacturing.

Constellium will also participate in two panel discussions. Ingrid Joerg, President Aerospace and Transportation business unit, will highlight our commitment to diversity and inclusion during the Gender and Inclusion panelorganized by ALUMINIUM 2022 and CRU on Thursday, September 29th at 10am. Ravi Shahani, Innovation Champion & Additive Manufacturing Strategic Partnership Manager, will lead a key note presentation on High-Performance Aluminium Powders for Additive Manufacturingon Wednesday, September 28th at 1pm.

Constellium's booth is located in Hall 3 (3A49).

For additional information on the event, or to take a virtual tour of Constellium's booth at ALUMINIUM 2022, please visit https://www.constellium.com/aluminium-2022-press-room.

