Dienstag, 27.09.2022
WKN: 502361 ISIN: LV0000100212 Ticker-Symbol: UGC 
27.09.22
08:03 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2022 | 09:29
Observation status applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 27, 2022 to apply observation status to AS
"Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212). 

Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer
shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's
activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the
investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market
participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial
instrument or its issuer. 

On September 20, 2022 AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" informed that Company has
received a message from commercial banks servicing the issuer's accounts about
the suspension of operations related to payment of the issuer's obligations to
third parties. Currently, no additional information is available on the impact
of the suspended operations on the economic activity of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

