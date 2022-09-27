Observation status applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 27, 2022 to apply observation status to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212). Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its issuer. On September 20, 2022 AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" informed that Company has received a message from commercial banks servicing the issuer's accounts about the suspension of operations related to payment of the issuer's obligations to third parties. Currently, no additional information is available on the impact of the suspended operations on the economic activity of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com