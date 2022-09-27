Anzeige
XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Perfusion's CEO Dag Andersson has Passed Away

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO Perfusion AB's (publ) board of directors announces that CEO Dag Andersson has suddenly passed away. The board has decided that Christoffer Rosenblad, currently vice president at XVIVO, will take over as acting CEO until a successor has been appointed.

"It is with great sadness that we have received this message. All our thoughts go out to Dag's family and close relatives," says Gösta Johannesson, Chairman of XVIVO Perfusion.

September 27, 2022
Gothenburg

Contact:

Gösta Johannesson, Chairman of the board, tel: +46 8 614 00 20, email: gosta.johannesson@bure.se

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-09-27 08:55 CEST.

Attachments

XVIVO Perfusion's CEO Dag Andersson has passed away

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717590/XVIVO-Perfusions-CEO-Dag-Andersson-has-Passed-Away

