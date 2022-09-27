XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Perfusion's CEO Dag Andersson has Passed Away

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO Perfusion AB's (publ) board of directors announces that CEO Dag Andersson has suddenly passed away. The board has decided that Christoffer Rosenblad, currently vice president at XVIVO, will take over as acting CEO until a successor has been appointed.

"It is with great sadness that we have received this message. All our thoughts go out to Dag's family and close relatives," says Gösta Johannesson, Chairman of XVIVO Perfusion.

