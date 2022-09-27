KRM22 is a leading supplier of risk management software solutions. Their Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms' market, compliance, operations, and technology risk challenges. They are pleased to announce the appointment of Billy Murray as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this new role, Billy will lead all aspects of revenue generation for the company and will play a critical role in driving strategic growth initiatives across all products and geographies.

Billy Murray brings more than 35 years of financial services experience and has held various senior management positions focused on business development and revenue optimisation. Most recently, he served as Head of UK Branch for Argon Financial. Before that, he held various leadership positions at GNI, MF Global and ED&F Man as well as being engaged as a consultant for Nasdaq.

Billy's appointment is effective as of September 12 2022

About KRM22 plc

KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms' market, compliance, operations and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies' partner with KRM22 to optimise risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

KRM22 plc is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world's major financial centres.

See more about KRM22 at www.krm22.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005017/en/

Kim Suter, +44 203 740 3900