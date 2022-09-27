U.S. Dominates As Global Hubs Slow to Recover Post-Pandemic

Key Findings:

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) is the most connected airport in the world

London Heathrow (LHR) dropped to #22 globally, but retains #1 European spot

Mexico City Juarez International Airport (MEX) is the most connected non-U.S. airport

Tokyo Haneda (HND) moved from 22 position in 2019 to #14 in 2022

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) is the most connected airport in Asia Pacific

OAG, the world's leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2022, the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world. Last updated in 2019, Megahubs provides fresh insight into how ongoing travel disruptions are affecting global connectivity.

While London Heathrow (LHR) maintained its first-place ranking among European hubs, its global ranking dropped from #1 in 2019 to #22 this year. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA) experienced similar drops, falling out of the top 10 to #27 and #30.

U.S. airports dominated the global Megahubs, with Chicago O'Hare (ORD; #1), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW; #2) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL; #3) finishing as the top three most connected airports in the world. Mexico City Juarez International Airport (MEX) is the highest ranked non-U.S. Megahub ranking #8, up 7 spots from its #15 ranking in 2019.

"The global market has yet to fully recover post-pandemic. While the U.S. currently dominates due to its strong domestic market, we could see Europe and other global hubs catch up in the next 12 months as the industry works towards a full recovery," said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG.

The most connected Megahub in Asia Pacific is Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) as Hong Kong International Airport dropped out of the Top 50. Mumbai International Airport (BOM) ranked #6 in Asia Pacific as Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) dropped to #12.

For more insights from Megahubs 2022 and the full methodology, view the analysis here.

About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, China and Lithuania. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

