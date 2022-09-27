KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

For immediate release 27 September 2022

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc announces that Baroness Kate Rock, Senior Independent Director and designated Non-executive Director with responsibility for workforce engagement, has been appointed to the Board of Costain Group Plc, joining with effect from 1 November 2022.

Kate has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate and will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Costain Group plc and Chair of the Costain Nomination Committee, from 1 December 2022.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

