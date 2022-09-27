Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
27.09.22
08:03 Uhr
1,520 Euro
-0,040
-2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,60015:09
Dow Jones News
27.09.2022 | 11:01
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Sep-2022 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   8,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 228,581 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    8,494 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                69,171 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction   the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 22 September 2022 was 1,861,160 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    69,171 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,941 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 109,049 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    3,941 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   28,687 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 22 September 2022 was 771,886 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    28,687 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,721 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 100,133 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    3,721 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   19,747 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 22 September 2022 was 531,356 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    19,747 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 22 September 2022 was 89,958 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    3,342 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,548 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 22 September 2022 was 68,583 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    2,548 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,804 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 22 September 2022 was 48,561 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    1,804 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,933 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 22 September 2022 was 78,951 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.5544    2,933 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-09-22

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  190423 
EQS News ID:  1450337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2022 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.