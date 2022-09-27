iMetal Resources, Inc.: iMetal Resources Mobilizes Drill Rig to Gowganda West to Commence Fall 2022 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of a drill rig to Gowganda West ("GW") for the fall 2022 drilling campaign. GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle.

The objective of the 2022 program is to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. A review of the IMR database by our revamped technical team has identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends where geophysics suggests a potential continuation or splay structure from the Juby Fault may be striking onto GW. Where it is adjacent to Aris Gold Corp's property, GW is underlain by the same basement metasediments that host two of the four main zones of the Juby Deposit.

Concurrently, the Company will further evaluate the 6-kilometre gold trend hosting Zone 1 and Zone 3 in combination with the airborne geophysics to identify targets for the latter part of the fall 2022 program.

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are really looking forward to building on the knowledge gained from our maiden drill program back in 2019. Gowganda West is a unique opportunity to explore an under-loved and under-drilled area of near-surface, shallow-overburden, gold-bearing rocks in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, less than 2 kilometres from a multi-million-ounce gold deposit."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a director of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an advanced exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665 hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220 hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

