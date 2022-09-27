myPGx is the debut launch of LetsGetChecked's new suite of genetics offerings, pioneering a full lifecycle of personalized, 360-degree healthcare from home

LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of its inaugural genetics offering, myPGx, a pharmacogenomics solution. myPGx enables prescribers to select medications with greater expectation of efficacy and lower risk of producing adverse drug reactions, benefiting patients early in therapy. The launch of myPGx expands the company's vertically integrated and modular healthcare platform, strengthening its commitment to creating equitable and comprehensive care across the entire patient lifecycle.

LetsGetChecked's myPGx offering is a robust testing panel that identifies potential drug-gene interactions for +100 drugs across major disease categories, including behavioral health, cardiovascular health, and pain management. This accounts for +800 million annual prescriptions in the United States based on 2020 data.1 LetsGetChecked's offering will initially be available to health plans, enterprises, providers, and the public sector. All myPGx data and reporting information will be fully integrated into the LetsGetChecked ecosystem, which includes processing in its CLIA approved and CAP-accredited laboratories, real-time reporting capabilities, and a best-in-class user experience.

"Precision medicine has enormous potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, heighten the customer experience, and shape the future of healthcare," said Peter Foley, Founder CEO of LetsGetChecked. "LetsGetChecked's myPGx offering, coupled with our diagnostic testing, virtual consultation, and pharmacy services, will enable a full lifecycle of care from home with personalized healthcare options and tailored treatment plans."

Approximately 99% of the population has at least one genetic variant that influences how medications are metabolized by the body2 and more than $30 billion is spent on treating adverse drug reactions annually.3 When incorporating pharmacogenomics into patient care, studies have shown a decrease of inpatient hospital days, outpatient and emergency department visits and a reduction in adverse drug reactions; all of which have a positive effect on reducing healthcare resource utilization and costs.4

In March 2022, LetsGetChecked strategically acquired Veritas Genetics allowing the company to seamlessly integrate genetics into its existing suite of healthcare solutions. LetsGetChecked will continue to expand its genetic product offering with upcoming launches including whole genome sequencing, cancer screening, carrier screening, newborn screening, maternal-fetal testing, and more.

The company, founded in 2015, has delivered healthcare solutions to over ten million patients and served more than 300 corporate customers, including Fortune 500 companies, health plans, providers, and the public sector.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

