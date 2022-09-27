NIE Finance plc - Half-year Report

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308); and

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022 have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at :https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand are available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website athttp://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries:

NIE Networks Corporate Communications - telephone 0845 300 3556