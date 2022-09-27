Hulsmans brings over 20 years of packaging industry experience, driving growth for enterprise technology companies to leading label and artwork management software provider

DOQMIND (www.DOQMIND.com), a leading label and artwork management technology provider, announced today that Peter Hulsmans has been appointed CEO. With more than 20 years of label and artwork management leadership experience, Hulsmans brings a high-growth, customer-focused mindset to DOQMIND.

"Peter's experience and extensive industry knowledge make him the right person to build momentum and drive DOQMIND's aggressive expansion plans," said Ignace Cosaert, a board member of Athena Graphics, DOQMIND's founding company. "Peter is known in the industry as someone who always delivers on his customer commitments, aligned with Athena's reputation for delivering high-quality prepress services since 1991. He will be an excellent steward of our values, products, and brand portfolio."

DOQMIND has been providing label and artwork management technology to some of the most well-known brands for the last 15 years as part of Athena's product portfolio. Its growth has positioned the company to spin off from Athena and become an independent business. DOQMIND's technology yields significant benefits for its customer stakeholders, including decreasing time to market and de-risking the design-to-shelf packaging process.

"I am truly honored to lead DOQMIND," said Hulsmans. "The significant growth taking place in e-commerce, coupled with increased compliance requirements and a distributed workforce, has placed a continuous strain on manufacturers seeking to execute a seamless label and packaging process, especially when the global economic scenario is challenged by downturns and war. DOQMIND's user-friendly technology lowers overall label and artwork management costs, enables collaboration between stakeholders, easily addresses compliance requirements, and improves time to shelf."

Before joining DOQMIND, Hulsmans was vice president of workflow sales at Kodak EAMER, where he started his career in 2005 as Senior Technology and Solution Specialist. Peter briefly left Kodak in 2017 to become the General Manager of BLUE Software Europe, a label and artwork management software company. Hulsmans expanded BLUE software's European operations, driving significant growth in the region, successfully positioning BLUE Software for sale, and helping the transition after its acquisition by Esko in 2019.

