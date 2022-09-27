NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 September 2022 were: 552.04p Capital only 560.59p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 30,001 ordinary shares on 26th September 2022, the Company has 101,380,677 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,829,187 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.