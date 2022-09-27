Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Acquires Option for Novel Antibody Biologic Therapeutics for the Treatment of Leukemia and Lymphoma

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics (Eyam), has announced the acquisition of a new Option to license the patents related to an antibody biologic cancer therapeutic from the University of British Columbia (UBC).

The cancer therapeutic belongs to an emerging group of drugs called biologics. Biologics are powerful medications that are at the forefront of cancer therapies today, making it possible to treat some illnesses that previously had no treatment. The global cancer therapeutics market is expected to double in size over the next 8 years, growing to more than US$365B. Biologics are predicted to encompass 30% of the therapeutic drug market this year.

"Exercising this Option and executing on a licensing agreement would add antibody biologics to Eyam's portfolio which could create new value for Eyam shareholders and diversify Eyam's pipeline to include biologic therapeutics," said Eyam's CEO, Ryan Thomas.

This technology acts like a "magic bullet" that targets leukemia and lymphoma, two types of cancer that affect white blood cells and the immune system. These cancers now collectively constitute about 6% of all new cases of cancer, with 61,090 new cases of all types of leukemia and 90,390 new cases of all types of lymphoma recorded in the USA per year according to The American Cancer Society (ACS).

"Antibody biologics have revolutionized cancer therapies and we are excited to enter this new chapter," said Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Eyam's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Professor Jefferies is a Principal Investigator in the Michael Smith Laboratories and the Vancouver Prostate Centre at UBC, who discovered OX40, a major target for antibody biologic therapeutics that has been the subject of numerous clinical trials for the treatment of cancers.

The Option includes a portfolio of biologic patents and patent applications. The Option allows Eyam the right to negotiate an exclusive licensing agreement with UBC for the further development and commercialization of the technology.

About Eyam:

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of disruptive vaccine and therapeutic technologies that are safe, efficacious, and low dose. Eyam, is named in honor of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.

