Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 22nd at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto, and via live-stream.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.

A total of 234 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.

In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:

Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

Arrow Performance Fund

Calrossie Partners Fund

GFI Good Opportunities Fund

Highstreet Global Equity Fund

K2 Principal Trust (The)

Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund

Pathfinder Partners' Fund

Peregrine Investment Management Fund LP

ROMC Fund

Waratah Performance

2022 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Hillsdale Canadian Long/Short Equity Fund Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund SMI Defensive LP Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund Veritas Absolute Return Fund Waratah Alternative ESG Waratah Income Waratah Performance Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund AlphaNorth Partners Fund BT Global Growth Fund LP Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Goodwood Fund LSQ SPAC Fund Lynwood Opportunities Fund Palos WP Growth Fund Pathfinder Resource Fund Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund AlphaNorth Partners Fund BT Global Growth Fund LP Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund Forge First Long Short LP Pathfinder Partners' Fund Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Portland Focused Plus Fund LP SMI Defensive LP Tempered Global Value Fund

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Arrow Performance Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Forge First Long Short LP Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund SMI Defensive LP Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund Waratah Alternative ESG Waratah Income Waratah Performance Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Arrow Performance Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Forge First Long Short LP Lumen Long Short Equity Fund NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Long Short Equity Fund SMI Defensive LP Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund Waratah Performance

2022 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Focus Asset Management Credit Opportunities Fund Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Goodwood Milford Fund Kipling Strategic Income Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP PIMCO Tactical Opportunities Fund Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Goodwood Milford Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund PIMCO Tactical Opportunities Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Goodwood Milford Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund PIMCO Tactical Opportunities Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund

2022 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):



Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Kipling Strategic Income Fund Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Strategic Credit Trust Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Kipling Strategic Income Fund Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund PIMCO Tactical Opportunities Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

2022 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Traynor Ridge TR1 Fund Waratah One Waratah One X Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One Waratah One X Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund CC&L Global Market Neutral Formula Growth Alpha Fund HGC Fund LP (The) PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Waratah One

2022 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Auspice Diversified Trust Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund CC&L Absolute Return Fund Compass Alternative Asset Fund Libertas Real Asset Opportunities Fund MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust ReSolve Evolution Fund ReSolve Osprey Fund SMI Opportunities LP AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Auspice Diversified Trust CC&L Absolute Return Fund Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus Forge First Multi Strategy LP K2 Principal Trust (The) Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund Palos Income Fund, LP ReSolve Evolution Fund SMI Opportunities LP AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Auspice Diversified Trust CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP K2 Principal Trust (The) Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust Palos Income Fund, LP Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) SMI Opportunities LP

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Auspice Diversified Trust Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) SMI Opportunities LP AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund CC&L Absolute Return Fund Forge First Multi Strategy LP K2 Principal Trust (The) Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust Polar Multi-Strategy Fund (Canada) SMI Opportunities LP TURN8 Alternative Fund

2022 CHFAwards - Private Debt:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund Invico Diversified Income Fund Next Edge Private Debt Fund Ninepoint Canadian Senior Debt Fund Ninepoint Monroe U.S Private Debt Fund Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund Northfront Alternative Asset Fund Portland Private Income Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund Invico Diversified Income Fund Next Edge Private Debt Fund Ninepoint Canadian Senior Debt Fund Ninepoint Monroe U.S Private Debt Fund Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund NWM Private Debt Fund Portland Private Income Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust Cortland Credit Strategies LP Invico Diversified Income Fund Next Edge Private Debt Fund Ninepoint Alternative Income Fund Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund Portland Private Income Fund Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust

NEW: for 2022 Private Equity Funds are now included in the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program.

2022 CHFAwards - Private Equity

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return BMO Castle Mount Feeder Fund LP Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Kensington Private Equity Fund MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund Yorkville Pre-IPO Equity LP BMO Castle Mount Feeder Fund LP Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Kensington Private Equity Fund MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund Kensington Private Equity Fund MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund

THE 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 15th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner, Tuesday, November 22nd, One King West Hotel, Toronto

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance for the Province of Ontario, will open the conference at 2:00pm with his Keynote Address. For the balance of the afternoon, conference delegates, including Canada's hedge fund managers, individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, industry experts and analysts, will hear industry colleagues discuss key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry. Speakers and panelists include those from Borden, Ladner, Gervais; HighView Financial; Invico Capital; Marret Private Wealth; Richardson Wealth; Waratah Capital Advisors and Wealhouse Capital Management.

At the Gala Awards Dinner later that evening, guests will find out the recipients of this year's Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The presentation of awards will begin at 8:00pm and will also be live-streamed.

Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's Conference and Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and contributing presenters including AIP Asset Management, BLG, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Invico Capital, Marret Asset Management, National Bank, Newsfile, Osler, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Bank, SGGG Fund Services, Waratah Capital Advisors, Wavefront Global Asset Management, and Wealhouse Capital Management.

For more information about the CHFA program and to register for the event, go to: www.alternativeiq.com

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

