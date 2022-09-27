Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 22nd at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto, and via live-stream.
The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.
A total of 234 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.
In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:
Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
Arrow Performance Fund
Calrossie Partners Fund
GFI Good Opportunities Fund
Highstreet Global Equity Fund
K2 Principal Trust (The)
Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
Pathfinder Partners' Fund
Peregrine Investment Management Fund LP
ROMC Fund
Waratah Performance
2022 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2022 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
2022 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2022 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2022 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
2022 CHFAwards - Private Debt:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
NEW: for 2022 Private Equity Funds are now included in the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program.
2022 CHFAwards - Private Equity
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
THE 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 15th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner, Tuesday, November 22nd, One King West Hotel, Toronto
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance for the Province of Ontario, will open the conference at 2:00pm with his Keynote Address. For the balance of the afternoon, conference delegates, including Canada's hedge fund managers, individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, industry experts and analysts, will hear industry colleagues discuss key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry. Speakers and panelists include those from Borden, Ladner, Gervais; HighView Financial; Invico Capital; Marret Private Wealth; Richardson Wealth; Waratah Capital Advisors and Wealhouse Capital Management.
At the Gala Awards Dinner later that evening, guests will find out the recipients of this year's Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The presentation of awards will begin at 8:00pm and will also be live-streamed.
Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's Conference and Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and contributing presenters including AIP Asset Management, BLG, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Invico Capital, Marret Asset Management, National Bank, Newsfile, Osler, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Bank, SGGG Fund Services, Waratah Capital Advisors, Wavefront Global Asset Management, and Wealhouse Capital Management.
For more information about the CHFA program and to register for the event, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or contact:
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.
- 30 -
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138494