Announces forthcoming identity verification service to reduce investment fraud & boost consumer confidence.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - TPP Global Investments today announced it has expanded its portfolio of high value internet-based assets with the acquisition of VERIFIED.com.

A spokesperson for the group said, "VERIFIED.com is a premium asset which has strong potential for our initiatives in the identity verification industry. The acquisition will enable us to build on a globally recognised brand that will substantially reduce investment fraud and boost consumer confidence."

TPP Global estimates global fraud to be more than USD300 billion per year across all types including investment fraud, identity theft, email & SMS fraud, dating & romance, ticket scams, credit card fraud, seniors' fraud and charity scams. Cybercrime and customer fraud are among the two most common types of fraud according to the 2022 Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey published by PwC.

TPP Global Investments' private equity division owns an identity-based platform that incorporates KYC (know-your-customer) technology used by some of the world's top banks and financial institutions.

The platform, which is on track to launch next year, verifies user records against government and other recognised databases comprising over 4 billion individuals and 300 million companies worldwide.

Consumers and investors seeking protection against fraud and scams are encouraged to register their interest at www.verified.com.

About TPP Global Investments

TPP Global Investments is a multinational asset management group. The group has diversified interests in credit, private equity, real estate and strategic opportunities.

TPP Global's mission is to bring about positive change in society by making investments that deliver profit and social benefit.

