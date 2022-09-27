Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871394 ISIN: US4128221086 Ticker-Symbol: HAR 
Tradegate
27.09.22
12:32 Uhr
39,620 Euro
+0,970
+2,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,14039,31016:04
39,13539,25516:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARLEY-DAVIDSON
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC39,620+2,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.