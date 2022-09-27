Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.

The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.

Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

Canada Life Centre (formerly MTS Centre and Bell MTS Place) is an indoor arena in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba. The arena is the home to the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. The arena stands on the former Eaton's site and is owned and operated by True North Sports & Entertainment. The 440,000 square building was constructed opened on November 16, 2004, replacing the since-demolished Winnipeg Arena. It has a capacity of 15,321 for hockey and 16,345 for concerts.

"Being born in Winnipeg myself, it's a dream come true to know that our gummies will be sold at Winnipeg Jets games," said Anthony Gindin, CMO of GUMY. "This also marks our expansion into the exciting new sales vertical of sports and entertainment venues."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

