27.09.2022 | 14:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (233/22)

As of Tuesday, October, 4, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce
12-month contracts on AAK AB, Avanza Bank Holding AB, Fabege AB and Stillfront
AB -shares. 

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and
clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in
the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after
business on Monday, October, 3, 2022. The 12-month contracts on AAK, AZA, FABG
and SF will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. 

In connection with the launch of the new Contract Terms there will be no change
in the Risk Parameter, Minimum Block Size, Minimum Deferral Size, Minimum Quote
Size or Market Maker Spread Table. 

For more information, please see the attached file.

