Zentek Ltd.: Zentek's ZenGUARD Patent Application Allowed by the Canadian Patent Office

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK); (TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property (IP) development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce that on September 16, 2022, it's Canadian patent application directed to its ZenGUARD technology, for use on personal protective equipment ("PPE"), and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC"), has been allowed by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office including all 54 claims made in the application. Zentek is now working with its IP counsel to map out the strategy to extend patent protection of its commercial rights in all global jurisdictions of interest.

"This is tremendous news for our company and shareholders," said Greg Fenton, CEO for Zentek. "Our team has worked diligently with our patent attorneys to map out a strong strategy to protect ZenGUARD and our other graphene-based technologies. By moving this technology from the lab all the way through to a patent and commercialization, this milestone validates the Zentek business model of being an intellectual property development and commercialization company. In two short years we have taken this game changing technology for the fight against Covid-19 and other airborne pathogens from a concept to a fully protected asset of the company."

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products using graphene and nanomaterials for use in the healthcare industry and beyond.

Zentek's proprietary ZenGUARD coating is patent-pending and shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, for use in PPE and potentially HVAC systems and other industries. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

