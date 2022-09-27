Nocera, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / On September 29, 2022, Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Cheng, and executive team will ring Nasdaq's closing bell in celebration of the Company's listing in August of this year under the ticker symbol "NCRA."

Jeff will be joined at the bell ringing by Nocera's executive leadership team, certain employees from Taiwan and the Company's Atlanta operations, Board of Directors, and certain shareholders.

How to tune in:

Watch the livestream of the closing bell ringing at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

What's happening?

After listing on NASDAQ, Nocera has new purpose: To bring Aquaculture back to the United States. On September 8, 2022, Nocera entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 229 acres of land in Montgomery County, Alabama for $875,000 anticipated to close by October 31, 2022. The Company's plan is to construct a high-tech land-based fish farm using its own Recirculating Aquaculture Technology.

CEO Commentary

Nocera's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Cheng commented, "We're proud to ring the Nasdaq bell following our listing on NASDAQ on August 11, 2022." Jeff continued, "When we ring this bell, we are doing so on behalf of every single person on the Nocera team who has worked and continues to work so hard as well as every single shareholder who trusts us to deliver the best service and best seafood to our customers. This is one of our greatest milestones to celebrate Nocera's starting point of building the first fish farm in the United States."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

