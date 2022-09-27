New America Energy Corp.: Cabinet Sales in the United States Increased 19.7% in July

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), are pleased to report that, according to the Woodworking Network, cabinet sales in the United States rose 19.7% in July compared to 2021 figures.

The increase in sales was across all segments, including custom, semi-custom and stock sales.

Sales increases were especially strong for in-stock sales, with an increase of 18.4% year to date 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Company currently generates the majority of its retail revenue through in stock and semi-custom sales.

According to the Company's CEO, David Fair, "These numbers confirm what we have been seeing internally. Demand remains very strong in our markets. It is nice to see the continued growth in our industry, despite the supply chain and other issues that were present for much of the recent period."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench, subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 130 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

