VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Releases Details of New EV Sportscar - Receives Big Boost in Performance Outperforming Comparable Tesla Models

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) has released additional details of its affordable EV Sportscar currently scheduled for the 2023 model year.

The sportscar (of which the prototype is currently being built) is a two seat Targa Top which will be available in a variety of configurations.

All variants have a wheelbase of 96.5" and are being offered initially with Rear Wheel Drive with a choice of 3 different motor options.

The entry level motor has been upgraded from the previously announced 281HP to 450HP with 450 Nm of Torque.

The mid-level motor is now rated at approximately 540HP with 600Nm of Torque.

The Top-of-the-line Performance Versions motor produces approximately 640HP with 650Nm of Torque.

Range is expected for all models to be around 300 miles give or take based on final configuration and driving style.

All models utilize a fully independent front and rear suspension with coil over shocks, regenerative braking, and traction control. The body panels themselves are offered using either state of the art light weight fiberglass for base models, or a specially engineered carbon fiber blend for the higher end performance models. The Targa Top for all models will be made of a special carbon fiber blended weave that will allow the top to be easily removed by a single individual and stored in the vehicle.

Performance figures are expected range from Zero to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds in base models to approximately 2 seconds in performance models.

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "Our first model, expected for the 2023 model year, is developing much better than we anticipated. The recent performance upgrades will allow us to offer this beautiful vehicle in a variety of packages all while utilizing our state-of-the-art chassis design. We look forward to taking reservations soon and are very excited to bring this amazing vehicle to the public."

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

Note* E-Cite Motors Group is not affiliated in any way with Duesenberg Technologies Inc. nor Duesenberg Heritage LLC who does NOT have the right the name or likeness of the Duesenberg EV mark nor any of the ancillary or derivative rights thereof.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

